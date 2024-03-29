Do you ever think about how there used to be a Salt Lake City sludge-metal band called Gaza? Yeah. Yeah, I know. I’m sure the name was supposed to be unsettling, but maybe we should now file Gaza next to Isis in the “great metal bands whose names have had unforeseen effects on their legacies” section. In any case, three former Gaza members started a band called Cult Leader about a decade later — no chance that that band name will ever become awkward — and they’ve got a new song out today.

A Patient Man, Cult Leader’s last album, came out in 2018, and they released a split EP with End last year. The new Cult Leader single “Learn To Love It” is a standalone track for now, but it feels like the kind of thing that a band drops when there’s more new music on the way. They recorded “Learn To Love It” with Wes Johnson, and Converge’s Kurt Ballou mixed the track. It’s a chaotic two-minute pummel that throws jagged elbows in every direction. Check it out below.

<a href="https://cultleadermusic.bandcamp.com/album/learn-to-love-it">Learn To Love It by Cult Leader</a>

“Learn To Love It” is out now on Deatwish, Inc.