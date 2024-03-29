Stream A Perfect Circle, Puscifer, & Primus’ New Sessanta E.P.P.P. EP

Maynard James Keenan’s non-Tool projects A Perfect Circle and Puscifer are heading out soon on a co-headlining tour with Primus. It’s called the Sessanta Tour, so named because it doubles as a celebration of Keenan’s 60th birthday. As Keenan explains it in a teaser video, all three acts will be onstage together simultaneously, taking turns playing a few songs at a time and sometimes collaborating with each other, though promotional copy explains it a little differently: “Sessanta’s unique format sees the musicians from the trio of bands joining each other’s performances throughout the concert. While each group will have their own distinctive set, the players will continually transform as the night unfolds.”

A week ago, the bands announced the Sessanta E.P.P.P., a three-song split EP featuring one track by each band, all of them cowritten by Keenan. Those songs are out now on YouTube: A Perfect Circle’s “Kindred,” Puscifer’s “No Angel,” and Primus’ “Pablo’s Hippos.” Check them out below, along with Keenan’s latest Sessanta Tour promo video.