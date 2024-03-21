Puscifer, Primus, & A Perfect Circle Announce Sessanta E.P.P.P. EP

A couple of days ago, Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan revealed the baffling news that he’s been helping Mike Tyson train for his upcoming comeback match against Jake Paul. Keenan runs a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu school in Arizona, and it’s the first place where Tyson went to get in shape for that fight. You’d think that would be enough to occupy Keenan’s attention, but no. Instead, he’s about to head on tour with his two side projects Puscifer and a Perfect Circle, and now he’s announced plans to release what promises to be a very strange new record.

Maynard James Keenan already announced plans for the Sessanta Tour, which will feature his two non-Tool bands sharing stages with fellow ’90s prog-metal veteran weirdos Primus. The tour celebrates Keenan’s 60th birthday, and members of the three groups plan to join each other onstage at all the shows. Now, Keenan has also announced plans for a new three-band split EP called Sessanta E.P.P.P.. A Perfect Circle, Puscifer, and Primus all have new songs on the EP, and Keenan co-wrote all of them.

To announce this EP, Maynard James Keenan has shared a kind of comedy-skit video where he plays an old man in a hospital bed, laying out all his plans to a nurse who just smiles, nods, and takes care of his bedpan situation. Below, you can find the video, the EP tracklist, and the dates for that tour, many of which are sold out.

TRACKLIST:

01 A Perfect Circle – “Kindred”

03 Puscifer – “No Angel”

03 Primus – “Pablo’s Hippos”

TOUR DATES:

4/02-03 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center, Wang Theatre

4/05 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

4/06 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

4/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

4/09 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

4/10 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

4/12 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

4/13 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

4/16-17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

4/18 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

4/20-21 – Los Angeles, CA @The Hollywood Bowl

4/23 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

4/25-26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

4/30 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

5/01 – Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena

5/02 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

5/04 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

The Sessanta E.P.P.P. EP is out 3/29 on Puscifer Entertainment.