Watch Soul Glo Start The First Tiny Desk Mosh Pit

NPR’s venerable Tiny Desk Concerts series has played host to hardcore bands before (see: Turnstile), but never at the actual NPR office. Relatedly, no band has caused a mosh pit to break out during one of the sessions until now. The act that instigated that sort of physical revelry from behind the tiny desk was Soul Glo, the boundary-bashing unit from Philadelphia. Soul Glo’s session premiered on NPR’s website last week, but as of today it’s on YouTube, ripe for the sharing. Below, enjoy 15 minutes of cathartic chaos courtesy of Pierce Jordan and friends.