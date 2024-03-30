Lizzo Announces “I Quit”

Last year, shortly after the release of her album Special, Lizzo was sued by her backup dancers for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. She denied the allegations, saying they were “false,” “sensationalized,” and “too outrageous not to be addressed.” In the wake of criticism stemming from the lawsuit, and her headlining a Joe Biden fundraiser on Thursday, Lizzo has taken to Instagram to announce “I quit.”

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” she wrote. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.”

She added, “I didn’t sign up for this shit— I QUIT.”

It’s unclear if the pop star means she is quitting music, social media, or both. Lizzo has attempted to get the lawsuit against her thrown out, arguing that the case should be dismissed under California’s anti-SLAPP statute, a law that makes it easier to quickly end meritless lawsuits that threaten free speech. However, just last month the request was denied by the judge and the case is moving forward.