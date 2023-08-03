Lizzo Comments On Former Backup Dancers’ Lawsuit: “I’m Hurt But I Will Not Let The Good Work I’ve Done In The World Be Overshadowed”

Earlier this week, three former backup dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — filed a lawsuit against Lizzo, her dance team captain Shirlene Quigley, and production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., alleging a number of toxic workplace practices. The dancers accuse Lizzo and Quigley of false imprisonment, body shaming, and sexual, racial, and religious harassment, among other things. Their claims stand in stark contrast to Lizzo’s carefully maintained positivity-over-everything image and resulted in an immediate backlash against Lizzo. The other night, for instance, Beyoncé pointedly skipped over Lizzo’s name when performing “Queens Remix.” Now, Lizzo has responded.

In a statement posted on her social media, Lizzo essentially positions herself as a victim, saying that the claims against her are “false,” “sensationalized,” and “too outrageous not to be addressed.” She also describes the dancers as “former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.” She also says, “I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days.”

Here’s Lizzo’s complete statement:

These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I chose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. The sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional. As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important of the team. I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something that I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight. I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.

If Lizzo is trying to combat the idea that she’s a nightmare boss, this statement might not do the trick.

UPDATE: The three backup dancers that filed the suit responded to Lizzo’s statement in a new interview with CNN. “I want to say that reading [Lizzo’s statement] just kind of further my furthered my like disappointment in regards to the situation, just because the facts are the facts, what we experienced and what we witnessed is absolutely what happened,” Williams said. “There’s nothing sensationalized about it. So all that I can hope is that people focus more so on the facts rather than the court of public opinion.”

“Personally, looking at the response from Lizzo was so disheartening because she was there,” Davis added. “She was there and to fix your hand, to write on a piece of paper that you discredit everything we’re saying is incredibly frustrating.”