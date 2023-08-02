Beyoncé Omits Lizzo’s Name From “Break My Soul” Remix As Lizzo Faces Harassment Lawsuit

In the “Queens Remix” to Beyoncé’s chart-topping “Break My Soul,” she spends much of the third verse name-checking some of her iconic, trailblazing peers. Usually, Lizzo is part of that list, but as TMZ reports, Bey left Lizzo’s name out of the song when performing it Tuesday at her Club Renaissance tour stop in Boston. The omission came just hours after some of Lizzo’s former dancers sued her for sexual harassment and a hostile work environment, but there may be another factor in her decision to erase Lizzo from the lyrics.

Instead of Lizzo, Beyoncé repeated Erykah Badu’s name four times: “Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu!” This inclusion seems as loaded as the choice to leave Lizzo out. On Monday, Badu posted side-by-side photos of herself and Beyoncé wearing similar large tophats, writing, “I guess I’m everybody stylist.” Presumably this switch-up in “Break My Soul” was Beyoncé’s way of acknowledging the comment? As with most things regarding Beyoncé, we probably won’t ever know, but it sure is fun to speculate. Watch footage of the relevant moment below.

Beyoncé is hilarious for this lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/O9c8jCz1HU — virgo’s grooviest (@virgosgrooviest) August 2, 2023

@skyealiciaa her career ended in that moment and my jaw DROPPED! she deserves the shame from the queen and everything else too! beyonce beyhive renaissance renaissanceworldtour renaissancetour boston lizzo ballroom ♬ original sound – skye✿

Beyoncé seemingly skips over Lizzo’s name during the Queens Remix performance of ‘Break My Soul’ tonight at the Renaissance World Tour. She instead repeats Erykah Badu’s name four times. pic.twitter.com/KhCC3TBbLF — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 2, 2023