SNL: Watch Travis Scott Perform With Playboi Carti And Star With Ramy Youssef In A Please Don’t Destroy Video

News March 31, 2024 8:25 AM By James Rettig

Travis Scott was the musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. He performed “FE!N” and “MY EYES,” which were both on last year’s Utopia, and he was joined by featured guest Playboi Carti for the former. Scott also appeared in the episode’s Please Don’t Destroy short, a music video called “We Got Too High,” alongside this week’s host Ramy Youssef.

Last night’s SNL also included a sketch that parodied NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts. And the night was filled with various Beyoncé jokes: James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump rambled about Destiny’s Child in his bible commercial cold open, Youssef referenced Cowboy Carter in his monologue, and Michael Che joked about Kamala Harris’ praise for the album during Weekend Update.

Here are some clips from the show:

The music video for “FE!N” also came out yesterday:

