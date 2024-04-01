Lala Lala’s Lillie West has announced an instrumental album called if i were a real man i would be able to break the neck of a suffering bird, which will be out at the end of the week. It’s the first release under West’s own name; the most recent Lala Lala album was 2021’s I Want The Door To Open.

“Most of if I were a real man I could break the neck of a suffering bird was written and recorded in January 2022 during my residency at the LungA Land program in Seyðisfjörður Iceland,” West wrote in a statement, continuing:

Seyðisfjörður is a town of approximately 650 people on the east coast of Iceland, and during winter the sun never enters the fjord. Some of the acts the other residents and I took part in throughout the program included; making knives, backpacking in a blizzard, learning about Icelandic herbs, geology, history, having a lymegrass themed dinner party, sleeping outside. I also made field recordings of the environment around the town – ice, grass, water, rocks, snow, animals, people. I had never considered making an instrumental album, nor was it my intention while taking these field recordings. Thus the process felt very natural, organic, almost private. I hope that the music is able to invoke the rhythm, sway, and connection I felt with the landscape in Seyðisfjörður, as well as my ongoing attempt to communicate with the divine.

Listen to “holyholyholy” from the album below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “1”

02 “holyholyholy”

03 “weather report” (Feat. YATTA)

04 “lunga” (Feat. Baths)

05 “lymegrass”

06 “rivur”

07 “mirror”

08 “lunga2”

if i were a real man i would be able to break the neck of a suffering bird is out 4/5 via Hardly Art.