The Drums have announced a deluxe edition of last year’s Jonny. It includes five additional tracks and will be out at the end of the week. Today, you can hear one of those new songs, “The Impossible.” “I wrote ‘The Impossible’ very quickly, over the course of a few hours, music and all; it wanted to be here with me,” Jonny Pierce shared in a statement, continuing:

It’s a curious time for me to write a song about emotional devastation and unfulfilled promises, as I am currently reveling in a romance that feels fulfilling and meaningful and full of integrity. It is as if the more peaceful and nested I am, the more worried that part of me becomes. I can only assume that the survivors-brain I forged in childhood wrote this song with me. It seems to be working overtime trying to protect me from emotional shipwreck in the future. Wouldn’t it be lovely just to enjoy love while it’s here!?

Listen below.

Jonny (Deluxe) is out 4/5 via Anti-.