Album Of The Week: Fabiana Palladino Fabiana Palladino

They don’t make pop music like this anymore.

The average modern pop blockbuster holds its weight in scale alone, relying on the size of its audience rather than master craftsmanship. In the quest for online relatability, pop has lost its identity. The genre is no longer bigger than life. It’s all name value and the laurels of familiarity, leaning on famous personas with recognizable source material. When mainstream pop peddles vague nostalgia, you’re left with Leonardo DiCaprio finger-pointing moments and records people promptly discard after a couple of weeks. The genre is missing both its old grandeur and the sense of artistry that once made it such a vital creative pursuit.

In an environment dominated by over-obvious samples and lyrics that require scholarly investment in an artist’s backstory, that feel more like extensions of a social media presence than the main event, it’s no wonder some people feel like pop is dead. There is a subtle unrest among those of us longing for the pop superstardom as it was practiced during the peak of the music industry’s powers. So much pop music is feverishly yearning for a sense of intentionality behind its creation. This is what makes Fabiana Palladino so refreshing.

With her self-titled debut album for the Paul Institute, the singer and producer establishes herself as one of the most intricate artists working in music today. The album pulls off a tight balancing act between the grandiosity of a major pop event that could be a prominent fixture in the cultural ether and the dense musical knottiness that captures the minds of countless music nerds. Palladino is a student of the game with a keen understanding of how to translate an expansive artistic vision into an album that can resonate with millions.

Those strong sensibilities add up given Palladino’s rich familial history in music. Her father Pino Palladino is one of the industry’s journeyed and accomplished session musicians, from thick, treacly basslines for Erykah Badu (Mama’s Gun) and D’Angelo (Voodoo, Black Messiah) to numerous credits on Eric Clapton and John Mayer albums. The same kind of musicality is evident in Fabiana’s knack for texture and layering. Take “Can You Look In The Mirror,” where synth keys and slick piano chords are flashing lights accenting an elastic bassline. Palladino effortlessly conjures up Janet Jackson-isms in meticulously thought-out harmonies and their placement. You can hear all the time she’s spent studying engineers and studio musicians tirelessly tinkering with sound.

What makes Fabiana Palladino such a triumph is that its huge scope and delicate touch are deployed not as ends unto themselves but as tools for thematic poignancy and tonal highlighting. “Stay With Me Through The Night” is the strongest example of this, where the classy piano chords stand proudly and prominently alongside funky bass plunks. It’s impressive how she navigates the retro color grading of funk without being redundant or solely derivative of stronger records of the past. It helps that Fabiana is such an elegant performer. Her voice is deeply intimate here, like whispers in the ear on the dancefloor. As much as she tosses and turns in uncertainty throughout the lyrics, she’s firm and assertive as a singer — so magnetic that her request for “one more try,” her pleading for you to stay, feels ultimately rhetorical. It’d be foolish not to stay.

Palladino is a disciple of notorious perfectionist Jai Paul, who worked with her on early singles “Mystery,” “Shimmer,” and “Waiting.” Fabiana Palladino demonstrates the two artists’ shared artistic flourishes, their drive to achieve the fullest capacity of their art. A single like “Str8 Outta Mumbai,” the only song Paul felt empowered to call truly complete out of his collection of leaked records, is a rollercoaster for the senses. Even records labeled as demos like “Jasmine” are so meticulously layered. It’s a fascinating textural experience, how his hushed croons sparkle upon the grainy backdrop, intermittently pierced by sharp claps.

Their creative unity is on display on “I Care,” the duet released last year that sits at the center of the Fabiana Palladino tracklist. For a fairly minimal ballad, it introduces a bountiful amount of color. The fiery synths give way to a lot of warm intimacy, while Palladino and Paul’s vocal layering lends a magical glowing effect to the romance at its core. It’s as if the love and nurturing they have for one another illuminates amidst the dark storm of uncertainty that simmers in the back of their minds. “I Care” exemplifies qualities that make the whole album such a beautiful listen. It’s not about musical correctness or some contrived belief that they need to elevate genre. It’s about creating art with a tangible sense of purpose, massaged and manicured to the brink of perfection.

Palladino does all of this without a sense of dismissiveness toward traditional pop structure. Because of the production’s intricately designed architecture, a listener might mistake this for a scholarly form of pop, as music that only the sophisticated avid listener can engage with. This isn’t the case. Palladino’s songwriting plays out in traditional terms, be it her flustered confusion on “Give Me A Sign” or the way she unpacks relationships on records like “Forever.” Complex narratives and cryptic metaphors are left at the door. She communicates directly, and the album is a lot punchier for it.