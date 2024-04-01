Shakira On Barbie: “My Sons Absolutely Hated It. They Felt That It Was Emasculating”

Shakira criticized the Barbie movie in a new interview for Allure. After being asked if she saw the film, Shakira responded, “I watched it, yeah,” and took a long pause before going in.

“My sons absolutely hated it. They felt that it was emasculating,” she said. “And I agree, to a certain extent. I’m raising two boys. I want ’em to feel powerful too [while] respecting women. I like pop culture when it attempts to empower women without robbing men of their possibility to be men, to also protect and provide. I believe in giving women all the tools and the trust that we can do it all without losing our essence, without losing our femininity. I think that men have a purpose in society and women have another purpose as well. We complement each other, and that complement should not be lost.”

Shakira just released a new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, last month.