Manchester Orchestra Announce Cope 10th Anniversary Tour With Militarie Gun

Today marks 10 years since the release of Manchester Orchestra’s Cope. To celebrate the occasion, the band announced dates for a tour celebrating the album this fall. Joining them for the jaunt will be Militarie Gun, who are in very high demand these days. The tour will traverse the East Coast and Midwest this September, hitting lots of Fillmore locations along the way. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

09/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

09/07 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

09/08 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

09/10 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

09/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

09/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramout

09/14 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

09/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center

09/19 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

09/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Rock The Ruins