Manchester Orchestra Announce Cope 10th Anniversary Tour With Militarie Gun
Today marks 10 years since the release of Manchester Orchestra’s Cope. To celebrate the occasion, the band announced dates for a tour celebrating the album this fall. Joining them for the jaunt will be Militarie Gun, who are in very high demand these days. The tour will traverse the East Coast and Midwest this September, hitting lots of Fillmore locations along the way. Check out the dates below.
TOUR DATES:
09/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
09/07 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore
09/08 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
09/10 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks
09/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore
09/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramout
09/14 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues
09/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady Music Center
09/19 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
09/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Rock The Ruins