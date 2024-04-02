Last month, Swamp Dogg announced his new bluegrass album Blackgrass: From West Virginia To 125th Street, the follow-up to 2022’s I Need A Job…So I Can Buy More Auto-Tune. The soul and R&B musician shared the lead single “Mess Under That Dress,” and today he’s releasing “Count The Days,” which has Jenny Lewis.

Along with Lewis — who released her new record Joy’All last year — the LP features Margo Price, Vernon Reid, and Justin Vernon. Hear “Count The Days” below.

Blackgrass: From West Virginia To 125th Street is out 5/31 via Oh Boy Records.