Green Day performed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night, where they also accepted something called The Landmark Award. They did two tracks during the event: “Bobby Sox,” off their most recent album Saviors, and “Basket Case,” their Dookie mainstay.

For the latter, Billie Joe Armstrong sang what he’s described as the “embarrassingly bad” original lyrics in the song’s second verse, which surfaced on a demo included on the Dookie 30th anniversary deluxe edition.

Here’s the performance:

