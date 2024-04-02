Self Esteem – “You Can Get It If You Really Want” (Jimmy Cliff Cover)

New Music April 2, 2024 10:57 AM By James Rettig

Self Esteem recorded a cover of Jimmy Cliff’s “You Can Get It If You Really Want” for the BBC series This Town, which takes place in the ’80s UK music amid the two-tone ska revival.

Self Esteem’s cover will be included on The Town (Music From The Original BBC Series, a soundtrack for the show that will be released later this month — it also includes contributions from Ray Laurél, Olivia Dean, Celeste, and Gregory Porter.

Check the cover out below.

This Town (Music From The Original BBC Series) is out 4/26 via Polydor.

