At the end of the month, Pet Shop Boys are releasing a new album, Nonetheless, their follow-up to 2020’s Hotspot. They shared lead single “Loneliness” from it back in January, and today they’re back with another song, “Dancing Star,” which was inspired by ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev, who defected from the Soviet Union in 1961. Listen below.

Nonetheless is out 4/26 via Parlophone.