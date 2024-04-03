Last month, James Elkington and Nathan Salsburg announced a new collaborative album, All Gist, which will be released next week. They introduced it with a cover of Neneh Cherry’s “Buffalo Stance.” Today, they’re sharing an original song, “Death Wishes To Kill.”

“‘Death Wishes To Kill’ was the first song we wrote after an eight year lay-off,” the pair shared in a statement. “The original idea was Nathan’s and it came together surprisingly fast. The speed and ease with which it was written were the encouragements we needed to start making the album in the first place.” They continued:

When All Gist was finished it seemed fitting for this to be the first song, since here was where it started. Its title was drawn from a chapter in TS Powys’ novel Unclay, in which the character of Death descends upon a village to claim one of the inhabitants, but instead decides to become one of the villagers himself, having taken a shine to one of the local ladies. He then proceeds to make a proper nuisance of himself. Joining us are bassist Nick Macri on upright and general musical savant Wanees Zaroor, who contributes the woozily transcendent violin solo in the break. They contributed to our first two duo records, and we couldn’t make a third one without inviting them back.

All Gist is out 4/12 via Paradise Of Bachelors.