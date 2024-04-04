Last month, Isobel Campbell — former Belle And Sebastian member and frequent Mark Lanegan collaborator — announced a new solo album, Bow To Love, her follow-up to 2020’s There Is No Other. She shared “4136” from it at the time, and today she’s back with the album’s hazy, arresting opening track “Everything Falls Apart,” where the song’s title is followed up by the emphatic phrase “…you son of a bitch.” Check it out below.

Bow To Love is out 5/17 via Cooking Vinyl.