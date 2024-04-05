The Lonely Island & Seth Meyers Announce Podcast Breaking Down Every SNL Digital Short

Before releasing hit albums and cult-classic movies, the Lonely Island — the trio of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer — rose to fame making pre-filmed Digital Shorts like “Lazy Sunday” and “Dick In A Box” for Saturday Night Live. Now the trio, along with fellow SNL alum Seth Meyers, is launching a podcast geared toward breaking down each of those Digital Shorts in chronological order, along with backstory about what else was going on behind the scenes of SNL that week. It’s called The Lonely Island & Seth Meyers Podcast, which makes sense, and new episodes will premiere on Mondays, starting three days from now on April 8.

The announcement on Instagram reads like so:

We’re launching a podcast!! Episode by episode we’ll discuss how each short was created, what the response to it was at the time, and what impact, if any, it still has today. We’re so excited to relive our time at SNL and reminisce on the nearly 50-year-old show. Along the way we’ll talk all things SNL from guests, fellow cast members, and favorite live sketches including many that never aired! Tune in every Monday starting April 8th to The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, wherever you get your podcasts! #SNL #thelonelyisland #sethmeyers

In the teaser, they explain the term “frapping,” which applies to “fake rapping,” and indicate that talking about the bad shorts might be more fun than discussing the good ones. Meyers’ pitch for the concept: “Find out how the sausage got made — or in this case, how the dick got in the box.”