Watch Phosphorescent Perform Revelator Songs On CBS Saturday Sessions

Yesterday, Nashville’s Matthew Houck released his new Phosphorescent album, Revelator, after sharing the title track and “Impossible House” as singles. Today, the folk musician brought some of the tracks from Revelator to CBS Saturday Sessions.

With a full band, Houck gave moving performances of “Revelator,” “Wide As Heaven,” and “The World Is Ending.” The latter was written by Houck’s partner Jo Schornikow. The album features Schornikow, along with Jack Lawrence of the Raconteurs and Jim White of Dirty Three. Watch his performance on CBS Saturday Sessions below.