Watch Phosphorescent Perform Revelator Songs On CBS Saturday Sessions

News April 6, 2024 2:38 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Phosphorescent Perform Revelator Songs On CBS Saturday Sessions

News April 6, 2024 2:38 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Yesterday, Nashville’s Matthew Houck released his new Phosphorescent album, Revelator, after sharing the title track and “Impossible House” as singles. Today, the folk musician brought some of the tracks from Revelator to CBS Saturday Sessions.

With a full band, Houck gave moving performances of “Revelator,” “Wide As Heaven,” and “The World Is Ending.” The latter was written by Houck’s partner Jo Schornikow. The album features Schornikow, along with Jack Lawrence of the Raconteurs and Jim White of Dirty Three. Watch his performance on CBS Saturday Sessions below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Paul McCartney Shares Statement On Beyoncé’s “Blackbird” Cover

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Vampire Weekend Only God Was Above Us

3 days ago 0

Camila Cabello Says Playboi Carti’s “I Luv It” Scenes Are In A Gas Station Because He Showed Up After The Video Shoot Wrapped

4 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest