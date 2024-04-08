The Libertines Attempt A TikTok Dance In Bid For #1 Record

Last week, the Libertines released a new album, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, their first in nine years. Today, the band has jokingly shared a TikTok dance video in an attempt to nab the #1 record over in their native UK.

In the clip that was posted to their social media accounts, the group’s Pete Doherty and Carl Barât talk about how they might be able to achieve that feat. “Of course I want to get a #1,” Doherty says. “It’s not like there’s a set formula for it.” After examining a PowerPoint “sent by the label,” they shoot down doing a TikTok dance but the video cuts away to a dance set to their single “Run Run Run.”

Here it is: