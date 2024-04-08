Later this month, Billy Idol’s Rebel Yell is getting a deluxe reissue for its 40th anniversary. It’s got a bunch of your typical deluxe edition goodies, and he’s already shared “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore,” a previously unreleased cover of the Rose Royce song. Today, we’re getting a very different demo of “Flesh For Fantasy.” (“His best song IMO,” Scott says.) Check it out below.

The 40th anniversary deluxe edition of Rebel Yell is out 4/26 via Capitol/UMe.