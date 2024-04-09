Shabaka Puts Down The Sax

In 2022, Shabaka Hutchings began the process of unwinding an extraordinarily exciting career that he’d spent more than a decade building. As the leader of Sons Of Kemet and The Comet Is Coming, as well as Shabaka And The Ancestors, he’d laid revolutionary poetry from Joshua Idehen, Kae Tempest, and others atop pounding acoustic and electronic grooves that borrowed from techno, Caribbean parade music, and more. He’d toured the world, slowly climbing from small clubs to massive festival stages, his high-energy saxophone style cutting through like a siren as the drums pounded.

But it all came to an end with surprising rapidity. He announced that Sons Of Kemet and The Comet Is Coming would break up as soon as their live commitments were met, and stated via his Instagram account that he would be laying down his saxophone at the end of 2023, in order to focus on mastering various types of flutes from around the world.

In November 2022, he released a 28-minute, eight-track EP, Afrikan Culture, billed simply to Shabaka. It featured him on flute, shakuhachi, clarinet, and bass clarinet, with guest appearances by harpist Alina Bzhezhinska, kora player Kadialy Kouyate, guitarist Dave Okumu, and electronic musician Kwake Bass. The music was gentle and meditative, more New Age than jazz, and it came wrapped in a simple sleeve with a sepiatone photo of Hutchings gazing somberly at the camera.

His new solo album Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace, out this week, is more ambitious than the EP, but as he said when we spoke via Zoom — me in rural Montana, him at his mother’s home in Barbados — there’s a direct connection between them, starting with their titles. Hutchings is playing a little clarinet, various flutes, and shakuhachi throughout, and saxophone on exactly one track, “Breathing,” as though saying goodbye to it. And the music is based in simple figures, but arranged with great delicacy and complexity, whether providing a backdrop for a particular vocalist or just wavering in the air.

There are a lot of guests on the record, including harpists Charles Overton and Brandee Younger; pianists Nduduzo Makhathini and Jason Moran; keyboardists Surya Botofasina, Floating Points, and Laraaji; bassists Tom Herbert and Esperanza Spalding; drummer Marcus Gilmore; percussionist Carlos Niño; strings from Miguel Atwood-Ferguson; and vocal contributions from Moses Sumney, Saul Williams, Elucid, Eska Mtungwazi, and Lianne La Havas. The album’s final track, “Song of the Motherland,” features his father Orville Hutchings, aka dub poet Anum Iyapo. Oh, and André 3000 plays a Teotihuacan drone flute on “I’ll Do Whatever You Want.”

Over the course of about 40 minutes, we talked about the new music, how he’s presenting it live, the switch from saxophone to flutes, the current state of and enthusiasm for spiritual jazz, and much more. Our conversation is below.

Is this record, this new album a direct outgrowth of the Afrikan Culture EP? Do you feel like the same core ideas are at work on both records?

SHABAKA HUTCHINGS: That’s the whole idea. I mean, on even a more basic level, the two titles of the albums are supposed to read from one to another. So the whole idea of Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace is Afrikan Culture, comma, Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace. And then the next album will be the next sentence in a long form poem that encapsulates, hopefully, all the solo records of my career. But in terms of just musically, Afrikan Culture, I guess, was that first attempt to just use the instruments that I have that weren’t the saxophone to make something; to make some sounds that just, I guess, reflect my personal relationship with them. And yeah, I guess I spent more time on Perceive Its Beauty. But it’s basically the same core idea, which is, see what music the flutes actually bring out of me.

The range of guests on this is really something. Where did the compositional ideas come from? Like, which came first, the people you wanted to collaborate with or the musical ideas?

HUTCHINGS: The people came first, basically. And the main thing was trying to get everyone to play in a mode that I was happy with. Because, you know, it’s a really tough thing when you’re talking about compositional ideas, because when you get past a basic level of composition, actually the compositional idea is about how to direct the ensemble to capture the atmosphere that you want and the music — the melodic content — sometimes can actually be an inhibitor to getting the atmosphere and the vibe. And the vibe is something about the combination of players, [and] what information you give them to make them approach the instrument.

So for instance, one of the things that I did was have everyone not use any headphones or separation, and tell everyone that we want to be playing as if it’s the introduction or the outro of any particular song. We want to hold that space. Just to get them into a mold of how they engage together. So then I have a lot of material from the initial sessions that I can then go away with and compose over the top, [adding] alternate horn lines, composed melodies on the top. So it really was a produced album in that sense in that, yeah, there was the sessions, but I wanted to, you know — like, Flying Lotus was a big inspiration for this album in that I really like when it sounds like he’s gotten together a bunch of recordings, live recordings or studio sessions, but it’s the way that he finds the interesting bits of the material that’s recorded, how he programs them next to each other. What he decides to add, whether that’s like a kick drum, whether that’s other samples, and that’s the idea that I wanted to have with this album. Without it sounding like that kind of album, basically.

Kind of similar to what Makaya McCraven does in terms in terms of assembling live recordings and then overdubbing and…

HUTCHINGS: Exactly.

The kind of oblique instructions you describe I think are very interesting as compositional strategies. It’s like, I always remember the story of Miles Davis saying to John McLaughlin, “I want you to play like you don’t know how to play guitar” [on Bitches Brew], you know?

HUTCHINGS: Yeah. And that’s like the most important thing. For me, that’s what separates a composer from someone who can present music to a band and hope for the best. You know, because that — you can hear the difference, because actually everyone can have their heads down reading the music and get a result that’s not the atmosphere that you want.

And I just keep coming back to the word atmosphere, because the older I get, the more I realize that that’s the thing. That’s the source of music. You know, you can play notes, you can get people to play along with you or to recreate sequences or patterns, but actually getting a particular atmosphere and holding it and creating a situation where as a bandleader, you’re able to instruct the band on how long to hold certain moments of tension or how long to hold certain atmospheres, in spaces that they might not even be comfortable in. That’s what differentiates one, I guess, composition with a certain amount of nuance and sensitivity. And that’s what I’m really involved with these days. The sensitivity in terms of the compositional approach, how to really be sensitive to everyone’s personality and seeing that each personality that contributes to the total music can actually live in the same space.

And instruction is one of the ways — minimal instruction is one of the ways that that can happen. If stuff is too explicit, sometimes people think about it too much, you know, or they think they know what they’re doing because you’ve given all this instruction, so they don’t actually think about it enough in terms of what they think your instructions mean. So yeah, there’s a fine line to be made.

The biggest difference between this record and the EP and your previous stuff is that there’s often a lack of explicit rhythm. So does that cause you to think differently when you’re playing and when you’re creating, when there’s not a big beat behind you?

HUTCHINGS: I guess so, yeah. I mean, I think I’ve got a tendency to play inside of and around rhythm in very subtle ways. So I think that when you’ve not got any explicit rhythm, you know, you can actually go deeper into the real subtleties of where you place your notes. Where I place my notes rhythmically. But I’ve not actually thought about that so much. I guess that would be in that there’s a certain, like, kind of forward motion that happens when you’ve got, like, a rhythm. And without it, there are just other elements — there’s other poetic elements that you’ve just gotta call upon to make the music go forward. If you’re thinking, like, this is creative music, and by creative music I mean we’re trying to get creative solutions to musical problems. So the lack of rhythm is a creative issue. That’s different to what I was dealing with the last however many years. So then, I have to just kind of sit back and think, how do I bring the music to any sort of climax? Or what does it mean to have a climax, or do I need a climax? If there is no drums or no rhythm, and all of these questions [are] being answered in whatever way I come up with, that’s for me what causes creativity.

And that goes right back into the question of why I decided to embark on this path of not playing the saxophone and playing the flute in the first place, in that it creates this creative issue that needs to be resolved. And the resolution might be me practicing more flute, because I know that’s the only thing I’ve got on stage. So I’ve got to find a solution to the issue of not having a saxophone. But that’s the thing that, for me, keeps the spirit of music alive. It not particularly being easy, and having to actually mentally struggle to figure out what to do next.

Was the decision to abandon the saxophone and clarinet in favor of the flute something that kind of built up in you gradually, or was it a road to Damascus kind of thing, where you woke up one morning and were like, fuck this, I’m done?

HUTCHINGS: But just to clarify, it’s not the clarinet also. It’s just the saxophone. So I’m still actually playing — I don’t really practice the clarinet a lot, and I just put it in my suitcase while I’m traveling. I mean, I used it for the last couple of gigs that I did. There’s one track on [Afrikan Culture], “Black Meditation,” that there’s a clarinet line. But it’s almost my, like, cheat card, having that Western instrument I can just pull out. But no, it was a road to Damascus moment when I, I realized all of a sudden…actually, it was after the first day of recording at the Van Gelder studio. And that was in, like, early May [2022].

I think after the first day, I was sitting down for breakfast on the second day of the recording, and I realized, actually, what I need to do is not play any more saxophone. You know, I need to not make it a — it’s not a competition for my interest. There is only one interest that I’ve got, which is learning how to play these flutes. And the way to do it is to, yeah, kind of relinquish the saxophone. So that was like a year and a half, a bit more than a year and a half ago. I started to prepare for the album at the start of that year. The start of 2022. And I wasn’t really practicing much saxophone even at that point. I was playing it on my gigs. But because the shakuhachi actually takes more muscular strength and focus and sensitivity around the chops, I just found I didn’t really need to practice the saxophone so much because the flute was keeping me in shape a lot more than the equivalent practice I could be doing on sax.

So yeah, it was just kind of a flash point of going, I think that I need to just publicly play the instrument that I’m privately most involved with and not have a situation where…privately I’m really into the flute, but for my job I pick up the saxophone, and I do something different to what I’ve been preparing in the background. I just realized, actually, if I’m going to be an artist, the definition of an artist is someone who presents the public with the results of their private work or private thinking. And it can’t be that I’m doing all this private thinking, but then I do something else for the entertainment of the public. I could do that. But I just thought that at this stage in my career, everyone would benefit if I do exactly what I’m really into, with as much integrity as possible. So that was the kind of road to Damascus moment. And then it was over the next year and a half, just like sitting with that decision, telling people, having to explain myself again and again and again, to myself and to others, that I realized that actually, it was the right course. Because there was nothing throughout the time of thinking about it over a year and a half to two years. There was nothing that swayed me into thinking that it was the wrong decision.

Now, once you knew that this was the transition, was that when you knew you had to disband your groups as well? And what has the response been from the other guys in The Comet Is Coming and Sons Of Kemet. Like, obviously they’re friends as well. So you know, they’re going to support you on that level. But was this a 100% mutual decision or were there arguments?

HUTCHINGS: There weren’t any direct arguments. I think I took a while to be able to — especially with Sons Of Kemet who received the news first — it took a while for me to be able to articulate myself enough for the guys to completely get what the deal was, because especially in a situation that’s as complicated and personal as this, it takes real communication. And I think that it’s been a learning process in how I communicate what I’m feeling and what I’m thinking about music to the rest of the band, and they fully understand and supported what I was doing, but it was just a journey of actually learning how to communicate this to them. And the same with Comet, actually.