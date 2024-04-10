In February, Beth Gibbons of Portishead announced her debut solo album Lives Outgrown and shared “Floating On A Moment.” Today, the English singer-songwriter is releasing “Reaching Out.”

“Reaching Out” comes with an interactive video made by visual artist Weirdcore (who has done videos for Radiohead, Aphex Twin, and more). It depicts 4D models of Gibbons falling through space, each one representing her at different points in her life, bringing the album title Lives Outgrown to life. Watch it below.

Lives Outgrown is out 5/17 via Domino.