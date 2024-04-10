Beth Gibbons – “Reaching Out”

Netti Habel

New Music April 10, 2024 10:13 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Beth Gibbons – “Reaching Out”

Netti Habel

New Music April 10, 2024 10:13 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In February, Beth Gibbons of Portishead announced her debut solo album Lives Outgrown and shared “Floating On A Moment.” Today, the English singer-songwriter is releasing “Reaching Out.”

“Reaching Out” comes with an interactive video made by visual artist Weirdcore (who has done videos for Radiohead, Aphex Twin, and more). It depicts 4D models of Gibbons falling through space, each one representing her at different points in her life, bringing the album title Lives Outgrown to life. Watch it below.

Lives Outgrown is out 5/17 via Domino.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Official Video Of Metallica Covering Elton John At Gershwin Prize Tribute

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball”

3 days ago 0

Texas Eclipse Festival Canceled Hours Before Eclipse Set To Begin

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest