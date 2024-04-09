Watch Big Thief Discuss “The Kiss” In Clip From New Judee Sill Documentary

In November 2022, the documentary Lost Angel: The Genius Of Judee Sill premiered at the 2022 DOC NYC Festival, and it featured interviews with Graham Nash, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, Big Thief, Weyes Blood, and more discussing the importance of the late folk musician. The film is finally coming to theaters and streaming on April 12, and today Greenwich Entertainment shared a clip of Big Thief praising Sill’s song “The Kiss” from her second and final album, 1973’s Heart Food.

“‘The Kiss’ was my introduction to Judee Sill and I thought, ‘I need to learn that song,'” Adrianne Lenker says in the video. “It’s been very rare that I’ve been moved in the moment on the spot. I just want to feel this song in a deeper way.”

“There’s just so much movement in the song itself. It goes through so many movements, like an opera, almost,” Buck Meek adds, before praising the technicalities of the song, and then concluding, “It’s another artifact of her pursuit to try to remove the threshold between the human experience and some kind of universal force.” Watch it below.