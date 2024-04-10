Last month, Bad Bad Hats announced their new self-titled album and shared the lead single “TPA.” The Minneapolis indie pop group released “My Heart Your Heart” a couple weeks later, and today’s they’re unveiling “Bored In The Summer.”

“When Bad Bad Hats first began, I used to demo out all our songs in Garageband,” Kerry Alexander said in a statement. “I love going through all the keyboard sounds and drum loops (Edgy Drums 3!) and building a track. But as the band progressed, I got away from this process in lieu of figuring it all out live in the studio with the band and our producer. ‘Bored in the Summer’ marked my return to Garageband. It was gratifying to know I could still do it. We kept some of my Garageband keyboard parts for the final version, but we amped up the arrangement with Chris and Con’s energetic bass and drum parts and the addition of a key change. It brings a certain levity to the chorus that we love.”

Hear it below.

Bad Bad Hats is out 4/12 via Don Giovanni Records.