Last month, Lionlimb announced a new album called Limbo and shared the striking lead single “Hurricane.” Today, the project — which is spearheaded by New York artist Stewart Bronaugh and has close collaborator Joshua Jaeger on drums — is sharing “Dream Of You” featuring Angel Olsen.

Bronaugh and Jaeger have played in Olsen’s touring band, and the chemistry between the musicians is palpable on this magical song. Earlier this year, Olsen also teamed up with Maxim Ludwig for a cover of the Velvet Underground’s “I Can’t Stand It”; in addition, her second album, Burn Your Fire For No Witness, turned 10 in February. Hear “Dream Of You” below.

Limbo is out 5/24 on Bayonet.