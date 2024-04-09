Punk Drummer Jon Card (Personality Crisis, SNFU, D.O.A.) Dead At 63

Jon Card, a Canadian drummer who had stints in many of his country’s best punk bands, has died. Yesterday, one of those bands, Vancouver legends D.O.A., broke the news of his passing on Instagram. No cause of death has been reported. Card was 63.

Jon Card was born in Zweibrücken, Germany, where his father was stationed in the Royal Canadian Air Force, and he mostly grew up in Calgary. After playing in punk and metal bands in his teenage years, Card joined the cult-favorite Winnipeg punk band Personality Crisis and played on their 1983 LP Creatures For Awhile. After that band broke up, Card joined Edmonton’s SNFU in time to play on their 1986 classic If You Swear, You’ll Catch No Fish. He left that band shortly after finishing the record, but he returned to its lineup several times over the years. SNFU frontman Ken Chinn passed away in 2020.

Jon Card spent time in the late ’80s as a member of D.O.A., the pioneering Vancouver hardcore band. Later, he joined the Subhumans — the Canadian Subhumans, not the British ones. In 2002, he played on roots musician Linda McRae’s album Cryin’ Out Loud. Below, check out some footage of Card playing with the different bands that counted him as a member.