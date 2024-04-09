Chechnya Bans Music That’s Too Fast Or Too Slow

In the Russian republic of Chechnya, it’s now illegal to play any music that doesn’t fit into a very specific range of tempos. In the mostly-Muslim region, authorities have banned any music that isn’t between 80 and 116 beats per minute, which rules out a whole lot of popular music, as The Moscow Times reports.

Earlier this week, the Chechen Culture Ministry put out a statement saying, “From now on, all musical, vocal, and choreographic works should correspond to a tempo of 80 to 116 beats per minute.” The edict came after Culture Minister Musa Dadayev met with local artists and musicians, seeking a way to make its music “conform to the Chechen mentality.”

In that statement, Dadayev said, “Borrowing musical culture from other peoples is inadmissible.” Any Chechen musicians will now have to retool all their music before June, or else they’ll be barred from public performance. Presumably, this law is aimed at electronic dance music, which is generally upwards of 120 BPM. I don’t know why the stuff has to be 80 or above, unless Chechnya has some huge underground dub reggae or doom metal scene.