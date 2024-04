Next month, John Carpenter is releasing Lost Themes IV: Noir, the latest entry in his Lost Themes series that he’s been making with now-frequent collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies for the past decade. We heard “My Name Is Death” from it back in March, and today they’re sharing “He Walks By Night,” another certifiably chilling cut. Check it out below.

Lost Themes IV: Noir is out 5/3 via Sacred Bones.