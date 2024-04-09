Watch Tyla Bring A Highly Choreographed “ART” To Colbert

After breaking out last year with the breezy and satisfying “Water,” South Africa’s amapiano-infused pop star Tyla dropped her self-titled debut album last month. One of the focus tracks on the record is “ART,” on which Tyla casts herself “as both artist’s muse and on-canvas creation,” as our pop columnist Katharine St. Asaph put it. She brought an elaborately choreographed performance of the song to Stephen Colbert’s Late Show last night, brimming with star power as she hit her steps. Watch below.