Newport Jazz Festival Announces 2024 Lineup

Newport Jazz Festival has revealed its 2024 lineup. Top-billed artists include André 3000, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Kamasi Washington, Elvis Costello, Laufey, Robert Glasper, Brittany Howard, and Cory Wong. Dinner Party, the supergroup made up of Glasper, Washington, and Terrace Martin, is playing — Martin is also doing a set with Calvin Keys.

Also performing this year: Thievery Corporation, Samara Joy, Noname, PJ Morton, Galactic with Irma Thomas, Moonchild, Cimafunk, Ghost-Note, Shabaka, Christian McBride’s “Jam Jawn” (with special guests to be announced), Meshell Ndegeocello, Artemis, Chief Adjuah, Aja Monet, Sun Ra Arkestra, Julius Rodriguez, Makaya McCraven & Jeff Parker, and many more.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Newport Jazz Festival, which got started in 1954. It’ll take place at Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island, rain or shine, from August 2 through 4. More details here.