Next month, Chicago’s Dehd will be releasing their new album Poetry. So far, we’ve heard “Mood Ring” and “Light On,” and today the indie rockers are sharing “Alien.”

“This is about me being otherworldly, an artist of light, an angel, an alien or maybe some sort of faerie creature and wanting to find someone like me in this world, someone of my kind,” Emily Kempf said in a statement. “Longing for this special person that’s as special as me to come around for me to love, but instead always coming to the same conclusion that I am fated to be a sort of loner hermit person with 1000 friends and that loving myself is the most important and rewarding thing I can consistently work on and do forever.”

Hear it below.

Poetry is out 5/10 on Fat Possum Records.