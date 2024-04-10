A couple years ago, Terre Roche — one of the incredible Roches — released an album of songs that she recorded with her sister and bandmate Maggie Roche, who passed away in 2017. Today, Terre Roche is announcing her first new album of solo songs in nearly a decade. Inner Adult will be released next month. “These songs were recorded on the island of St. John in the US Virgin Islands last September during the height of hurricane season,” Roche shared in a statement. “Many people leave the island and shutter their houses for September. I decided to stay.”

“I live on St John and also in Manhattan,” Roche continued. “On the soulful and deserted island last September I came face to face with songs I’d written over the past 4 years. In a sense I’ve been out of harness, no longer under contract to anyone – no managers, no agents, no record company, no real demand for me to write. Yet I was surprised to realize the songwriting urge had forged on unprompted.”

She continued:

Allen Clapp, a musician known for his group The Orange Peels, had recently moved from California to St John with his wife and bandmate Jill Pries. He built a studio in their home. I asked if I could come and record my songs – just me and my guitar. I wasn’t thinking to make an album. Allen recorded the songs beautifully and each one was a first take. When I listened to the whole group I realized I wanted to release them as an album. What are the songs on Inner Adult about? I’d say they are about all the things that float around in my mind, and probably in yours too! Since my years with The Roches, when I was usually the top harmony, my voice has gotten lower, deeper, and more expressive. It tells me how to sing, rather than me browbeating it to stay soaring around in the sky. I listened to this new old voice and asked, ’Who are you?’ ’Inner Adult,‘ it answered.

Listen to lead single “Fish Out Of Water” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fish Out Of Water”

02 “The Man Who Can’t”

03 “Me Too”

04 “Sleeping Dog”

05 “Gung Ho”

06 “A New Serenity Prayer”

07 “Can We Keep ‘Em Dad”

08 “Starcrossed”

09 “Shoot The Crap To Me Sap”

10 “Where Did I Leave The Keys”

11 “The Aftermath Of Victory”

12 “Hey Won’t Ya Come Back”

13 “Not Funny”

Inner Adult is out 5/17.