A few weeks ago, the Bloomington, IN-based musician Amy Oelsner, who puts out music as Amy O, announced Mirror, Reflect, her first new album since 2019. She shared lead single “Dribble Dribble” from it already, and today she’s back with another song, “Early Days,” a soft, plaintive one that reflects on her experiences with being a new mother: “Those early days seem so easy now/ Married at first sight, milk me like a cow,” she sings. “PPOCD, it’s all a big cloud/ I underestimate my capacity for making lemonade.”

“This song is processing my experience in the first year after my daughter was born,” Oelsner shared in a statement. “I experienced postpartum depression and anxiety and it was also the start of the pandemic. Altogether it was a really hard time. I wrote it a few years later, when my daughter was a toddler, after talking to a friend who was about to give birth. The conversation helped me reflect on how far I’d come after experiencing postpartum depression and anxiety.”

Watch a video for it below.

Mirror, Reflect is out 5/10 via Winspear.