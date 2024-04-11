New Eating On Tour With Indie Musicians Book Features Fleet Foxes, Weyes Blood, Animal Collective, & More

Eating on vacation is fun, but eating on the road sucks. The endless wasteland of fast food joints and deluxe gas stations does not lend itself to good health or culinary richness. If anyone would know, it’s indie musicians, many of whom who spend months at a time on tour without much budget to speak of. Furthermore, any time I hear an indie musician pivot into dietary discussion, they’re talking about their affinity for Korean stew and other such delicacies that don’t tend to be available alongside America’s highways. So I’m intrigued by the concept of the new book Taste In Music: Eating On Tour With Indie Musicians.

Taste In Music was authored by Alex Bleeker and Luke Pyenson, both of whom have plenty of experience in this realm. Bleeker is the bassist for Real Estate among other bands, while Pyenson is a food and travel journalist who used to play in Frankie Cosmos. For the book, they spoke to more than 40 of their indie music peers, a roster including the following names:

Robin Pecknold (Fleet Foxes)

Natalie Mering (Weyes Blood)

Mark Ibold (Pavement)

John Gourley (Portugal. The Man)

Chris Frantz (Talking Heads)

Amelia Meath (Sylvan Esso)

Kevin Morby

Brian Weitz (Animal Collective)

Bob Mould (Hüsker Dü)

Dawn Richard

Devendra Banhart

The Beths

Gus Lobban (Kero Kero Bonito)

Steve Sladkowski (PUP)

Sasami Ashworth (SASAMI)

Meg Duffy (Hand Habits)

Sadie Dupuis (Speedy Ortiz)

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Andy Cabic (Vetiver)

Eric Slick (Dr. Dog)

Greta Kline (Frankie Cosmos)

Stephanie Phillips (Big Joanie)

Sen Morimoto

Juan Wauters

Cadien Lake James (Twin Peaks)

Lily Chait (private chef for Phoebe Bridgers and boygenius)

Adam Schatz (Japanese Breakfast; Landlady)

Michael Stern

Cheetie Kumar (The Cherry Valence, Birds of Avalon, co-owner of Kings and chef/owner of Ajja)

Damon Krukowski and Naomi Yang (Galaxie 500, Damon & Naomi)

André Gomes (promoter)

Ethan Bassford (Ava Luna)

Cole Furlow (Dead Gaze; Dent May)

Chuck Hughes and Danny Smiles (chefs)

Nick Farkas

Nick Harris (All Dogs)

Shannon Logan (promoter)

Chantal Masson (promoter)

Hicham Bouhasse (Imarhan)

Sebastian Modak (Infinity Girl)

Hermon Mehari

Jc Cairns (Martha) and Ruby Tandoh

Taste In Music: Eating On Tour With Indie Musicians is out 9/24 via Chronicle Books.