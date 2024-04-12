Fontaines D.C. Preview New Song, New Pig, New Black Eye

It appears we are on the verge of a new Fontaines D.C. album rollout. The Irish greats hit us with the excellent Skinty Fia in 2022, and now they’re teasing what looks to be a fascinating new music video.

On TikTok, the band posted footage of singer Grian Chatten, shirtless with a giant chain and bright green pants, made up to look like he’s got an eye swollen shut among other injuries. In the clip, he’s petting a pig — pigs are so in right now — and a snippet of an unreleased song is playing. “I wanna see you alone/ I wanna sharp the stone/ I wanna bounce the bone/ I wanna mess with it,” Chatten sings over an urgent boom-bap beat. It sounds like this band’s evolution continues apace.

Check out the footage below.