Ryan Gosling Sang Taylor Swift, Rapped With Chris Stapleton, And Dressed As Beavis On SNL

Ryan Gosling was the host opposite musical guest Chris Stapleton on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. Gosling sang Taylor Swift, rapped with Stapleton, and dressed as Beavis during the course of the show.

The recurring Close Encounter cold open featured a surprise appearance from Gosling’s Barbie co-star and former SNL cast member Kate McKinnon. Gosling and surprise guest Emily Blunt sang about Barbenheimer to the tune of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” in a musical monologue. Blunt and Gosling co-star in The Fall Guy and “All Too Well” is featured in that movie; “All too well (Ryan and Emily’s version) !!!” Swift wrote on Instagram sharing the SNL video. “Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is everything.”

The “Get That Boy Back” country song music video featured Chris Stapleton and a rapping Gosling. Heidi Gardner couldn’t stop laughing during the Beavis & Butt-Head sketch starring Gosling as a guy who looks like Beavis and Mikey Day as a guy who looks like Butt-Head.

NCAA superstar Caitlin Clark did a guest Weekend Update segment. Also there was a sequel to Gosling’s beloved 2017 Papyrus short that was cut for time and posted on socials later.

And Stapleton did two songs from last year’s Higher, “White Horse” and “Mountains Of My Mind.”

Watch all that below.

During the show, Dua Lipa was announced as both the host and the musical guest for the May 4 episode: