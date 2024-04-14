Grimes Apologizes For Coachella Set Marred By Technical Problems

On Saturday, Grimes did a DJ set at Coachella. She entered the stage sitting on a giant mechanical spider. “Everyone begged me not to spend most of my Coachella budget on a giant mechanical spider but they were so wrong,” she tweeted a day before the show. “I was not able to rehearse tiding on top of the mechanical spider for safety reasons so if I am unable to gracefully get off the spider plz forgive me,” she tweeted a few hours before the show.

The giant mechanical spider seemed to work fine, though the rest of Grimes’ Coachella set was plagued by what she called “technical difficulties.” Multiple times throughout the show, the music that Grimes was playing stopped, and she expressed frustration and tried to explain to the audience what was going on. “There has never been a Grimes show without a major technical difficulty,” she said. “It will continue! Just don’t blame me, it’s not my fault. Well, it’s partially my fault, but it’s not entirely my fault.”

After the show, Grimes sent out a long tweet apologizing for the technical difficulties:

I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight. I wanted to come back rly strong and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself – to save time this was one of the first times I’ve outsourced essential things like rekordbox bpm’s and letting someone else organize the tracks on the sd card etc. i had a bad feeling beforehand not having run everything thru the cdjs myself and tho I flagged it I wasn’t insistent. the big lesson for me was a mix of

1 if u want it done right, do it yrself

2 be a cunt even if ppl feel bad

3 probably pretend it’s fine and engage w the crowd rather than spend a whole show slumped over the desk trying to fix software when ur meant to be entertaining. I will personally organize all the files next week. I will not let such a thing happen again. I’ve spent months on this show, making music and visuals, and admittedly am not in the best mood atm But, yeh – next week will be flawless, everything will run thru my hands Some good lessons learned. Bless y’all. The cdjs were showing me bpms like 370 so I couldn’t even mix manually by ear and the front monitors were off so it was literally sonic chaos on my end trying to guess how stuff was sounding for u guys Plz forgive me! Love, always

She did manage to play some new tracks, though. Here’s some video:

I love Grimes's music, and the pressure must be crazy to do a show like this – but her show at Coachella is the musician's version of nightmares where your teeth fall out and everyone laughs pic.twitter.com/RHvlwOoFE1 — Ghost Train (@GhostTrainNFTs) April 14, 2024

Grimes’ tracks are at double tempo for some reason and she’s tried to explain like 6 times now she can’t mix them on the fly 💀 pic.twitter.com/U7J8R0PddC — Shane (@shane1409) April 14, 2024

Her arrival is epic ! pic.twitter.com/bWeXKSDP4J — Déborah (@dvorahfr) April 14, 2024

Grimes was insanely sick for this pic.twitter.com/xk3YZihLnP — Moon🌙 (@MaidenOfAthena) April 14, 2024

"You know what, being bad at Math is not a sin"

– Grimes (2024, Coachella) 😭 pic.twitter.com/gdreDbl44W — Liz | 🎀&🐝 (@Tweet_thread) April 14, 2024

Grimes performing unreleased track “Fantasia” at Coachella pic.twitter.com/tcB2lug68z — GrimesUpdates (@grimesupdatezsz) April 14, 2024

Grimes premiering unreleased track “Synchronize” ft. SubFocus

(Audio Only) pic.twitter.com/pPRWfRFu1T — GrimesUpdates (@grimesupdatezsz) April 14, 2024

The first half of the set is more mixes I made, then the end is all new things / nothing is mastered yet if there's volume dips and whatnot –

Imo the songs you will prob enjoy the most r Fantasia (tears r data) and synchronize, but my self indulgent favourite is liberté I… — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) April 13, 2024

Everyone begged me not to spend most of my Coachella budget on a giant mechanical spider but they were so wrong pic.twitter.com/SZngtsumbL — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) April 12, 2024