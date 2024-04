In a couple weeks, the Denver band American Culture are releasing a new album called Hey Brother, It’s Been A While. We’ve heard “Let It Go” and “Survive” from it already, and today they’re sharing one last single, the drowned-out dirge “Body Double,” which comes with a music video directed by Brendan MacLeod. Check it out below.

Hey Brother, It’s Been A While is out 5/3 via Convulse Records.