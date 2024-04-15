This Is Hardcore 2024 Lineup Has E.Town Concrete, Cold As Life, Black Flag, More

A couple of this year’s big hardcore festivals, Tampa’s FYA and Louisville’s LDB, have already happened, and the other big ones have already dropped their lineups. Now, Philadelphia’s This Is Hardcore, the biggest annual American festival left on the docket, has unveiled its bill for this year. As usual, the TIHC lineup is heavy on the history of bruiser music, and it’s led by a trio of legacy acts.

This year’s This Is Hardcore, which has nothing to do with the Pulp album, goes down 8/2-4 at Philadelphia’s Underground Arts and Franklin Music Hall. Two of this year’s three headliners are notorious ’90s bruisers: New Jersey rapcore bruisers E.Town Concrete, whose singer Anthony Martini was behind the whole fracas with AI rapper FN Meka two years ago, and Detroit destroyers Cold As Life, one of the most legitimately terrifying groups in the history of the genre. The other headliner is the current version of Black Flag, which is playing a First Four Years set.

There are a ton of other back-in-the-day legends on this year’s TIHC lineup, including Negative Approach, Leeway, 7 Seconds, Underdog, 100 Demons, All Out War, Death Before Dishonor, and Wisdom In Chains. As always, though, the fest also features a ton of the best, most important bands in the genre today. This year, they’ve got Sunami, Pain Of Truth, Big Boy, Restraining Order, Gridiron, Ingrown, Creeping Death, Balmora, Scarab, Outta Pocket, Queensway, BRAT, Ends Of Sanity, Domain, Skinhead, and others, with a couple of names yet to be announced. You can find all the relevant info here.