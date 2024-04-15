Watch Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Play First Solo Concert In 22 Years

Last month, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson released The Mandrake Project, his first solo album in 19 years. Over the weekend, he played two nights at the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, which were announced at the last minute. Dickinson performed under the pseudonym The House Band Of Hell. It was the first solo concert that he’s done in 22 years.

Per a press release, Dickinson sold tickets to the shows from the Whisky A Go Go box office himself. And his setlists included some live debuts, rarities, and a cover of the Edgar Winter Group’s “Frankenstein” — Dickinson played theremin on that one.

Check out some videos and the setlists from both nights below.

SETLIST (NIGHT ONE):

“Accident Of Birth”

“Abduction” (live debut)

“Laughing In The Hiding Bush”

“Afterglow Of Ragnarok” (live debut)

“Chemical Wedding”

“Many Doors To Hell” (live debut)

“Tears Of The Dragon”

“Resurrection Men” (live debut)

“Rain On The Graves” (live debut)

“Frankenstein” (The Edgar Winter Group Cover)

“Gods Of War”

“The Alchemist” (live debut)

“Darkside Of Aquarius”

“Jerusalem”

“Road To Hell”

SETLIST (NIGHT TWO):

“Accident Of Birth”

“Abduction”

“Starchildren” (first time since 1997)

“Afterglow Of Ragnarok”

“Chemical Wedding”

“Many Doors To Hell”

“Tears Of The Dragon”

“Resurrection Men”

“Rain On The Graves”

“Frankenstein” (The Edgar Winter Group Cover)

“Gods Of War”

“The Alchemist”

“Darkside Of Aquarius”

“Book Of Thel” (first time since 1999)

“The Tower”