Courtney Love Says Taylor Swift Is “Not Important” And “Not Interesting As An Artist”

Last fall, Courtney Love promised a new solo album by Christmas. It’s still not here, but she does have a new BBC Radio 6 show called Women, which the rock iconoclast has promoted by sharing her opinion of Taylor Swift.

“Taylor is not important,” the former Hole leader tells The Standard. “She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.” (Also in the interview Love says of her old nemesis Madonna, “I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me.”)

She had similarly sour takes on Beyoncé and Lana Del Rey. About Beyoncé, she said, “I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed. I just don’t like her music.”

On Del Rey, Love shared, “I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off. Up until ‘Take Me Home Country Roads’ I thought she was great.” Love was a much bigger LDR fan in 2022, when she said that Lana and Kurt Cobain were “the only two true musical geniuses I’ve ever known.” Unfortunately for Love, Del Rey is getting ready to release a country album this fall, and Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department is out this Friday.