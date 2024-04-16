Broadcast – “The Games You Play”

New Music April 16, 2024 10:37 AM By James Rettig

Last month, two new demo collections of music by Broadcast were announced, the official end to the band following Trish Keenan’s death in 2011. The first of those, Spell Blanket – Collected Demos 2006-2009, will be released in May. We heard “Follow The Light” from that one already, and today we’re getting the previously unreleased track “The Games You Play.” As a press release points out, this is a vocal version of “DDL,” an instrumental that was included on the All Tomorrow’s Parties 1.0 compilation and the band’s 2006 rarities album The Future Crayon. Listen below.

Spell Blanket – Collected Demos 2006-2009 is out 5/3 via Warp Records.

