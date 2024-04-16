Last month, two new demo collections of music by Broadcast were announced, the official end to the band following Trish Keenan’s death in 2011. The first of those, Spell Blanket – Collected Demos 2006-2009, will be released in May. We heard “Follow The Light” from that one already, and today we’re getting the previously unreleased track “The Games You Play.” As a press release points out, this is a vocal version of “DDL,” an instrumental that was included on the All Tomorrow’s Parties 1.0 compilation and the band’s 2006 rarities album The Future Crayon. Listen below.

Spell Blanket – Collected Demos 2006-2009 is out 5/3 via Warp Records.