New Richmond DIY Fest Dark Days Bright Nights Has Pageninetynine, Thou, Young Widows, More

Dark Days Bright Nights is a new Richmond-based DIY festival that’s just unveiled the lineup for its first edition. The festival, presented by the Virginia labels Persistent Vision Records and Yr Screaming Youth, focuses on the screamo underground and on a bunch of different kinds of hard-to-categorize heavy underground music. Reunited Richmond screamo originators Pageninetynine will headline alongside prolific Louisiana sludge legeds Thou and intermittently active Louisville post-hardcore band Young Widows. The rest of the lineup goes crazy.

The festival goes down 9/13-15 at Richmond’s Broadberry, and it’s also got Portrayal Of Guilt, Kowloon Walled City, NØ MAN, Infant Island, Massa Nera, Fórn, .Gif From God, Prisoner, Lagrimas, Porcelain, Goetia, Quiet Fear, Listless, Private Hell, and Northeast Regional. I’m especially amped at the chance to see Tijuana crust collective Habak, and the bill also has reunion sets from Virginia underground metal favorites Kilara and Pygmy Lush, as well as Knoxville noise-rockers the Red Scare. More bands will be announced down the line.

One of the people putting on the festival is Yr Screaming Skull owner Mike Taylor, who plays in Pageninetynine, Pygmy Lush, Terminal Bliss, and others. Here’s what he says about the fest:

A big inspiration for me, putting on a fest located in Richmond, is that it has that old Richmond feel. An understated magic. The feeling of finding out about a show in the middle of the day that you had no idea about, showing up to it, and being absolutely annihilated by some touring band you’ve never heard of, playing a basement somewhere like it was the last night on earth. The city has a rich, storied past with so many bands who’ve influenced me so much in my life and I guess I want to give that back a little. My hope is that we can make a memory of a lifetime for some young kid at our fest.

This shit looks awesome. Check here for more details.