Next week, Full Of Hell are putting out a new album called Coagulated Bliss. It’s the band’s first full-length on their own since 2021’s Garden Of Burning Apparitions, though they’ve released collaborative albums with Nothing and Primitive Man. They’ve shared “Doors To Mental Agony” and “Gasping Dust” from their new LP already, and today they’re offering up its title track, “Coagulated Bliss.” Vocalist Dylan Walker had this to say about it: “This song is a lyrical summation of the record as a whole. Seeking the unattainable. Drowning in it.” Listen below.

Coagulated Bliss is out 4/26 via Closed Casket Industries.