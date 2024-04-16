Jack Antonoff Writing Music For Romeo And Juliet Broadway Reimagining

Jack Antonoff is doing the music for a new Romeo And Juliet adaptation that will premiere on Broadway this fall. As The Wrap reports, it’s billed as a reimagining of the Shakespeare play “with the modern political environment in mind.” It’s called Romeo + Juliet, though it apparently has no relation to Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 reimagining with the same title.

The new Romeo + Juliet will be directed by Sam Gold, who won a Tony Award for Best Direction in 2015 for Fun Home. Antonoff’s music will be accompanying by movement choreographed by Sonya Tayeh. The production will star Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor.

Here’s the official logline: “The Youth Are F—ed. Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.”

