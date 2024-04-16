Angel Olsen Announces Solo US Tour

Angel Olsen has been out on the road a lot over the past few years, performing her increasingly widescreen songs with a full band. But today Olsen has announced the Songs From The Archive Tour, where she’ll play solo every night and perform track from across her entire catalog, from her 2010 debut EP Strange Cacti through to 2022’s Big Time. The tour will be traveling slightly off the beaten path, starting out in Sonoma, CA at the beginning of September and wrapping up at the end of the month with a date in Red Bank, NJ. Here’s the full itinerary:

09/08 Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Winery *

09/11 Ojai, CA @ Libbey Bowl *

09/20 Fish Creek, WI @ Door Community Auditorium ^

09/23 Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theater #

09/24 Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House !

09/25 Portland, ME @ State Theater !

09/27 Northampton, MA @ Academy Of Music !

09/28 Albany, NY @ The Egg *

09/29 Woodstock, NY @ The Barn at Levon Helm Studios * ~

09/30 Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center For The Arts *

with Special Guests

*Maxim Ludwig

^ runo plum

# Kyle Ryan

! Greg Mendez

~ Domino Kirke

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 19 – details here.