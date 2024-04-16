Angel Olsen Announces Solo US Tour

Magdalena Wosinska

News April 16, 2024 12:16 PM By James Rettig

Angel Olsen Announces Solo US Tour

Magdalena Wosinska

News April 16, 2024 12:16 PM By James Rettig

Angel Olsen has been out on the road a lot over the past few years, performing her increasingly widescreen songs with a full band. But today Olsen has announced the Songs From The Archive Tour, where she’ll play solo every night and perform track from across her entire catalog, from her 2010 debut EP Strange Cacti through to 2022’s Big Time. The tour will be traveling slightly off the beaten path, starting out in Sonoma, CA at the beginning of September and wrapping up at the end of the month with a date in Red Bank, NJ. Here’s the full itinerary:

09/08 Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Winery *
09/11 Ojai, CA @ Libbey Bowl *
09/20 Fish Creek, WI @ Door Community Auditorium ^
09/23 Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theater #
09/24 Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House !
09/25 Portland, ME @ State Theater !
09/27 Northampton, MA @ Academy Of Music !
09/28 Albany, NY @ The Egg *
09/29 Woodstock, NY @ The Barn at Levon Helm Studios * ~
09/30 Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center For The Arts *
with Special Guests
*Maxim Ludwig
^ runo plum
# Kyle Ryan
! Greg Mendez
~ Domino Kirke

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 19 – details here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Justin Townes Earle’s Widow Speaks Out Against Jason Isbell’s “Extremely Painful” Song About Him

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lorde’s “Royals”

2 days ago 0

Blur Tell Unenthusiastic Coachella Crowd “You’re Never Seeing Us Again”

1 day ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest