The Hove, UK producer and Planet Mu label head Mike Paradinas is about to hit us with another album of hyperactive IDM under the µ-Ziq alias. Grush is dropping in June, and its lead single “Hyper Daddy” lives up to its name. Busily skittering programmed drums and a cacophony of rippling piano and synth melodies coalesce into an intense babbling brook of sound. Paradinas says the track was created specifically to play live, and you can definitely tell. Listen below.

<a href="https://mikeparadinas.bandcamp.com/album/grush">Grush by µ-Ziq</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Reticulum A”

02 “Hyper Daddy”

03 “Fogou”

04 “Magic Pony Ride (Pt.4)”

05 “Imperial Crescent”

06 “Reticulum B”

07 “Grush”

08 “Belvedere”

09 “Raver”

10 “Windsor Safari Park”

11 “Hastings”

12 “Manscape”

13 “Metaphonk”

14 “Reticulum C”

Grush is out 6/14 on Planet Mu.